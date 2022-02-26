Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $857.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

In related news, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $31,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $51,539.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

