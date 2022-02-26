NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$10.00 price target on NanoXplore and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

Shares of NanoXplore stock opened at C$5.10 on Friday. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$1.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.11. The firm has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a PE ratio of -79.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.