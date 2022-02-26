Toroso Investments LLC Invests $229,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.63.

RGEN stock opened at $192.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.48 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.82.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.