Toroso Investments LLC Invests $238,000 in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Tilray by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 802.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLRY. Barclays began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Tilray Profile (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.