UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $31,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $259.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.26.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

