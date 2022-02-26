Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $9.31 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 774,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 144,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares during the period. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
