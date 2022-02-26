Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $9.31 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 774,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 144,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares during the period. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGAU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

