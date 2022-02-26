AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AHCO. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.71.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

