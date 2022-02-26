Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wabash National from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NYSE:WNC opened at $16.79 on Friday. Wabash National has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $830.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 133,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

