Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Chardan Capital from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EDIT. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Editas Medicine to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.92.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.37. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.