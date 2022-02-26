AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Increased by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in AT&T by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after buying an additional 6,227,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in AT&T by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,640,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,022,000 after buying an additional 5,046,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in AT&T by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,753,000 after buying an additional 3,031,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59. The company has a market cap of $170.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.