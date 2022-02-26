Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 256 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP opened at $155.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $132.00 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.