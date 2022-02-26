Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,411,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after buying an additional 3,509,012 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,012,000 after buying an additional 2,863,413 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $88.83. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 27,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $991,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,578. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

