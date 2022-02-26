Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cable One by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Cable One by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cable One by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,440.36 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,375.63 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,587.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,768.73.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,063.86.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

