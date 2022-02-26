Insider Selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Insider Sells 16,318 Shares of Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $540,941.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE HAL opened at $32.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.46. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $34.32.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,542,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,314,476,000 after purchasing an additional 389,378 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after purchasing an additional 546,241 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $528,378,000 after purchasing an additional 313,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $392,029,000 after purchasing an additional 499,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

