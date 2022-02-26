Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

APLE stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.88 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

