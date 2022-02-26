Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. Cytek BioSciences has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 166,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $302,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 900,047 shares of company stock worth $12,606,235 and sold 60,000 shares worth $859,000.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

