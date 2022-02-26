SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given New €8.40 Price Target at Barclays

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €8.75 ($9.94) to €8.40 ($9.55) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SES from €8.10 ($9.20) to €7.30 ($8.30) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut SES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SES has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. SES has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.26.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

