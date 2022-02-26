EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of SATS opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter worth $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at $80,000.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

