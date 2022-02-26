Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.89) to GBX 690 ($9.38) in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.53) to GBX 515 ($7.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.50.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

