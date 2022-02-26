Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1343 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

EOD opened at $5.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after buying an additional 484,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,013 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 14,782 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Read More

Dividend History for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.