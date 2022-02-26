Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1343 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
EOD opened at $5.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $6.08.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
