Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1343 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

EOD opened at $5.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after buying an additional 484,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,013 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 14,782 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

