B2gold (NYSE:BTG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. B2gold has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Get B2gold alerts:

About B2gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.