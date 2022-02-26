B2gold (NYSE:BTG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. B2gold has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.01.
About B2gold (Get Rating)
