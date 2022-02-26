Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 111.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.