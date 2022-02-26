Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

ERF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of ERF opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enerplus by 1,294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 130,106 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enerplus by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,175,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enerplus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after acquiring an additional 293,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

