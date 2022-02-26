UBS Group AG Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,010,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,273 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $34,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,247,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,652,000 after purchasing an additional 335,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,356,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,093,000 after purchasing an additional 312,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,517,000 after purchasing an additional 599,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,645,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,552,000 after acquiring an additional 219,978 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,393,000 after acquiring an additional 925,470 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $33.21 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93.

