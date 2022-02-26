UBS Group AG Purchases 5,362 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $36,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 93,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,577,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,706,000 after buying an additional 48,362 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,259,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 62,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day moving average is $101.36. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $84.74 and a twelve month high of $106.85.

