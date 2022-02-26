United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC opened at $196.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.11. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

