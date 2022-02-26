Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 92.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 54,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 15.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,505,000 after purchasing an additional 87,877 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $24,894,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $85.61. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.