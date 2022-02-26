Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,524,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,666,000 after acquiring an additional 72,570 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

PCY stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.