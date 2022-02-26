Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at about $107,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRN. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

In other Citi Trends news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $220,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David N. Makuen bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTRN opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

