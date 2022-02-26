Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Navigator stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. Navigator has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $574.03 million, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 2.25.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navigator will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Navigator by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

