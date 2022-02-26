-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

CASI stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $121.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,027,417 shares during the period. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

