MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.237 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

