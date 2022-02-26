Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1,829.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,298 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 24,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $68.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,364,707.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 21,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,612,623.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,585 shares of company stock valued at $70,396,029. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

