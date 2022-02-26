Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 251,051 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 130.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,051 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,175,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,705 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,207,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 694,112 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,404,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,623,000 after purchasing an additional 640,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,090,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 596,973 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

