Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,081 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 53.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,405 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 260.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,545 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 121.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Scientific Games stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

