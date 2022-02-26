Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 160.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,975 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 167,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

ONB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

