AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Amundi acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,882,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,345,000 after purchasing an additional 316,377 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,728,000 after buying an additional 249,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,268,000 after buying an additional 236,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth approximately $24,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,970 shares of company stock worth $19,377,624. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $141.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.48 and its 200-day moving average is $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $144.22.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

