First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 40 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bbva USA raised its stake in Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $316.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.85. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.74 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Generac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.