First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 200 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 16.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 31.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BC opened at $93.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.21.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

