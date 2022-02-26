MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,445 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 582,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 684.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 524,090 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 331,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 313,074 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.17 and a 52-week high of $122.33.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

