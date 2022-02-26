First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 98 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after buying an additional 417,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,318,000 after purchasing an additional 288,394 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $84,014,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $48,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,588,148,000 after purchasing an additional 115,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $410.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.74. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.05 and a twelve month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.91.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

