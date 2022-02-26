IMI plc (LON:IMI) Increases Dividend to GBX 15.80 Per Share

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,508 ($20.51) on Friday. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,878 ($25.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,656.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,714.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.96) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($28.15) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.96) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($22.45).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

