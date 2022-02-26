National Bank of Canada Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.
TSE NA opened at C$102.78 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$79.82 and a 1-year high of C$106.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.73 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$99.98.
National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5309372 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$103.27 per share, with a total value of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$96.24 per share, with a total value of C$384,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,850,697.60. Insiders purchased 73,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,650 in the last three months.
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
