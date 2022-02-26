National Bank of Canada Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

TSE NA opened at C$102.78 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$79.82 and a 1-year high of C$106.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.73 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$99.98.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5309372 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NA. Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$103.19.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$103.27 per share, with a total value of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$96.24 per share, with a total value of C$384,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,850,697.60. Insiders purchased 73,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,650 in the last three months.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

