Bunge Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Bunge has raised its dividend by 6.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bunge has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bunge to earn $9.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

NYSE BG opened at $105.19 on Friday. Bunge has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 29.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 601,050 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,473. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Bunge by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

