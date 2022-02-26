Lumen Technologies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.
Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37.
Several research firms have issued reports on LUMN. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
Lumen Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.
