Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Lowered to $29.00 at SVB Leerink

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.05.

IONS opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $56.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

