Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVTA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NVTA opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,700,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,721,000 after buying an additional 782,927 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,106,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,576,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Invitae by 18.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after buying an additional 1,086,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Invitae in the third quarter valued at about $124,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

