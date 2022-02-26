Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00.

FLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

