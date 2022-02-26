Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($115.60) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.68) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($106.08) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.80) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,300 ($85.68) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($119.68) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,173 ($97.55).

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($109.07).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

