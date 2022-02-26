Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.77.

ERF opened at C$15.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$5.94 and a twelve month high of C$16.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total value of C$1,663,486.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

